Miami is searching for its first win of the season against Houston.

A winless Inter Miami CF (0-1-3) squad hosts the Houston Dynamo (1-2-1) on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The Dynamo are riding a two-game point streak.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Live stream Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV:

In their last game action, Dynamo forward Tyler Pasher scored the tying goal in the 90th minute after a costly mistake by Rapids keeper William Yarbough, leading to a 1-1 draw. Pasher was on a mini-breakaway and was well outside the 18-yard box when Yarbrough came way off his line to challenge Pasher, who easily evaded the keeper and kicked the ball into the open net.

As for Miami, Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati snapped an eight-match home losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in the last contest. After Gonzalo Higuain pulled Miami within a score with a penalty strike in the 30th minute, Vazquez put the game away with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Miami will look to get its first win of the 2022 MLS campaign when it hosts Houston on Saturday.

