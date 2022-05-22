The Galaxy have lost just four matches out of their first 12 outings this season, which has left the team in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points. Houston, meanwhile, is sitting just outside of the playoff picture in eighth place with 15 points. The two clubs last met in October of last year where LA won 3-0 in Houston thanks to finishes from Sacha Kljestan (PK), Zarek Valentin (own goal) and Kévin Cabral.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Galaxy have secured just one win in their last four matches in MLS action, with the singular victory being a 1-0 finish over Austin on May 8. Local-to-LA midfielder Marky Delgado scored the club's lone goal in the win.

Houston's most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Seattle where Peruvian striker Raúl Ruidíaz scored the only goal of the match. Before that, Houston handed Nashville a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero.

Houston and LA face off on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park on the 13th matchday of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.