Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Galaxy host Houston at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

The Galaxy have lost just four matches out of their first 12 outings this season, which has left the team in fourth place in the Western Conference with 20 points. Houston, meanwhile, is sitting just outside of the playoff picture in eighth place with 15 points. The two clubs last met in October of last year where LA won 3-0 in Houston thanks to finishes from Sacha Kljestan (PK), Zarek Valentin (own goal) and Kévin Cabral.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Galaxy have secured just one win in their last four matches in MLS action, with the singular victory being a 1-0 finish over Austin on May 8. Local-to-LA midfielder Marky Delgado scored the club's lone goal in the win.

Houston's most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Seattle where Peruvian striker Raúl Ruidíaz scored the only goal of the match. Before that, Houston handed Nashville a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals from Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero.

Houston and LA face off on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park on the 13th matchday of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18325798
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Oilers Game 3

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
USATSI_18324502
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race

By Brandon Rush12 seconds ago
USATSI_18269514
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Austin FC

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) kicks the ball during the second half against the Austin FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
USATSI_18298922
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina12 seconds ago
May 18, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (35) celebrates with forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) after he scored a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy