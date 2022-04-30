Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two surprise clubs of the 2022 MLS season play today in the Houston Dynamo and Austin FC.

This season could not have started better for Austin FC (5-1-2) who have jumped from the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference to a battle with LAFC for the best club in the conference. The team facs off against another great story to start this season in the Houston Dynamo (3-2-3) who were also closer to the bottom than the top of the standings last season and look like a much better overall club this year.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austin FC is scoring fast and furiously this season as it jumped out 2-0 in the first 25 minutes against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in its last win:

Through eight matches Austin FC has proven to be the most explosive offense in the MLS, not just the conference.

It has scored 20 total goals through eight matches, with five matches scoring multiple goals, two with at least one goal and only one shutout so far. It can get out and score with the best clubs.

In its first two matches, it had five goals in each match and a 10:1 goal differential, before getting shut out by the Portland Timbers (0-1).

From there the club has battled and won in different ways going 1-1-0 in matches with one goal or less and 2-1-0 in matches with two or more goals.

Last season Austin FC scored 35 goals in 34 matches. It will surpass that in all likelihood before the halfway point of the season as it continues to grow as the best offense in the league.

Soccer

