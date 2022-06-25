Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Dynamo hosts the Chicago Fire at PNC Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three wins so far this season, the Fire currently finds themselves with the least amount of points in the league at 14 after 15 matches. The Fire sit last in the Eastern Conference, below D.C. United (14 points) due to goal difference. The Dynamo, meanwhile, are in 10th place in the West with 18 points after 15 matches.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)

Live stream Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dynamo will be hoping to break a three-match losing streak in all competitions on Saturday when they host the worst team in the league statistically at PNC Stadium. In its most recent outing, Houston fell to Real Salt Lake 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Before that, the Dynamo fell to Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16. The team went ahead 1-0 in the 41st minute thanks to a Corey Baird strike but went down 2-1 in the second half off of two Johnny Russell goals.

The Fire, meanwhile, are coming off of just their third win of the season, a 1-0 finish over D.C. United where Fabien Herbers scored the only goal in the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18307368 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Wings

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
slime cup
entertainment

How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_16066913
Auto Racing

How to Watch the Camping World SRX Series

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18230582
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_18565087
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18561799
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1007560107h
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy