How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

The Houston Dynamo hosts the Chicago Fire at PNC Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three wins so far this season, the Fire currently finds themselves with the least amount of points in the league at 14 after 15 matches. The Fire sit last in the Eastern Conference, below D.C. United (14 points) due to goal difference. The Dynamo, meanwhile, are in 10th place in the West with 18 points after 15 matches.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)

The Dynamo will be hoping to break a three-match losing streak in all competitions on Saturday when they host the worst team in the league statistically at PNC Stadium. In its most recent outing, Houston fell to Real Salt Lake 3-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Before that, the Dynamo fell to Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16. The team went ahead 1-0 in the 41st minute thanks to a Corey Baird strike but went down 2-1 in the second half off of two Johnny Russell goals.

The Fire, meanwhile, are coming off of just their third win of the season, a 1-0 finish over D.C. United where Fabien Herbers scored the only goal in the match.

