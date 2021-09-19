How to Watch Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

Who will win in a battle of Texas-based Major League Soccer teams when the Houston Dynamo meet FC Dallas.

On Saturday night, two of the three Texas-based MLS teams are set to square off, with FC Dallas (6-9-10, 27 points) hosting the Houston Dynamo (4-11-10, 23 points).

Currently, both teams are outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas:

Match Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Both teams have struggled this season. The Dynamo have had a decent two-game stretch this week, though, with a win over Austin FC and a draw against the LA Galaxy. However, before that, the team hadn't won a match since May.

FC Dallas has won two more games than Houston, with the most recent win coming on Aug. 29 against Austin FC.

Houston and Dallas have faced twice this season, with both matches ending in a draw. Considering the teams have combined for 20 draws this season, that shouldn't be much of a surprise. The most recent match on Aug. 21 ended 2-2, with Houston's Fafa Picault and Matias Vera scoring, while Nkosi Tafari and Ricardo Pepi scored for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas has been one of top scoring teams in MLS, with its 36 goals ranking ninth in the league. But Dallas has allowed 40 goals, more than any of the teams ahead of it in goals scored.

Houston has performed worse on offense, scoring just 28 goals — seventh-worst in MLS — but has allowed three fewer goals than FC Dallas has.

