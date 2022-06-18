Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City SC hosts the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium on Saturday in this MLS showdown.

After Orlando City SC earned a draw earlier this week as teams return to MLS action from the international break, Orlando will host the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a negative goal differential, Orlando City currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points this season. Houston, on the other hand, is one point behind Seattle for a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 18 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Houston at Orlando City Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Houston at Orlando City on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

During an eventful first half at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night, Orlando City earned its 13th point on the road this season with a 1-1 draw against the Revolution. New England’s Carles Gil opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but Orlando City defender Robin Jansson tied the game just 13 minutes later, and that score would hold for the remainder of the match.

As for Houston, its last match was 18 days ago when it was shut out by Real Salt Lake on the road. Bobby Wood and Sergio Cordova led the way for Real Salt Lake, who scored twice in the second half to pull away from Houston in a 3-0 victory.

Houston now returns from the international break against Orlando City on Saturday night.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Houston Dynamo at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) reacts after making a stop against Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
