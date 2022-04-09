Matías Almeyda's San Jose Earthquakes are the only team left in the Western Conference that has yet to win after five matches in the 2022 MLS regular season campaign. San Jose will now visit the Houston Dynamo who has, on the other hand, lost just once so far with two wins and two draws in the five-match span.

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Houston is fresh off of a dominant 3-1 display in the club's visit to Inter Miami, the only other MLS team that has yet to win this season. Darwin Quintero and Fafà Picault (2) got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for Paulo Nagamura's men.

San Jose, meanwhile, has drawn twice and lost three times to kick off the 2022 campaign. Almeyda's men are coming off of a 2-2 draw with last year's expansion side Austin FC. The Earthquakes were down 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but second-half strikes from Jeremy Ebobisse and Cade Cowell saved the point for the home side.

The Dynamo will now host San Jose at PNC Stadium on Saturday with both teams looking to secure all three points and move forward in their respective seasons with a positive takeaway from the match in Houston.

