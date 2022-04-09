Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Salt Lake invites Toronto FC to town as they look to remain undefeated at home today.

In an early season east coast against west coast match-up, Real Salt Lake (3-1-2) aim to stay undefeated at home against Toronto FC (2-2-1). It is very early in the season, but Real Salt Lake is sitting in second place in the Western Conference playing a brand of soccer that is sustainable, especially if they are winning every match at home and the best part of their game is what travels, their defense.

How to Watch Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: KMYU

Watch Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Salt Lake is coming off a gritty, grinding tie with the Colorado Rapids (0-0) as their defensive, slower style was able to leave without a loss:

On paper, Real Salt Lake is not a scary-looking opponent, especially in a conference that has the two highest-scoring clubs in LAFC and Austin (13 goals each) and half the clubs giving up five goals or less so far.

But, Real Salt Lake is grinding out wins and doing everything that they need to do to start the season off strong.

For Toronto FC, they are in the playoffs if the season ended today as the No. 7 seed overall with a mixed bag of results through five matches.

They have a -2 goal differential so far, the only club in a playoff slot through five matches with a negative goal differential. Most of their goals allowed this season came against New York, who hung up four goals on them in the second match of the season.

Take that off their ledger and Toronto FC has a +1 goal differential and is 2-2-0 for the season, a slightly better resume for a club looking to make the playoffs again.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: KMYU
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18047330
