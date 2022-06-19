Miami looks to extend its unbeaten streak to five matches against Atlanta in MLS action on Sunday.

With Inter Miami on a four-match unbeaten streak before the international break, Miami returns from the break by traveling to take on Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Miami is now two spots shy of the playoff line with only one point separating them from seventh-seeded Cincinnati after their recent run of success. Atlanta, on the other hand, sits in 11th in the East with 16 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Before the break, Miami stayed hot by earning a 2-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers. Leonardo Campana opened the scoring for Miami in the 27th minute, followed by a second-half goal from Robert Taylor to put the home side up by two. Although the Timbers got one back late, Miami held on to get the win.

As for Atlanta, it fell to the Columbus Crew by a final score of 2-1 in its last match before the international break. Atlanta had several scoring chances, but eight saves by Crew keeper Eloy Room held Atlanta to just one goal from Dom Dwyer in second-half stoppage time.

Inter Miami looks to remain hot coming off the international break when it takes on Atlanta United on Sunday.

