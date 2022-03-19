Inter Miami is searching for its first win of the 2022 season when it takes on FC Cincinnati on Friday.

Inter Miami CF (0-1-2) looks for its first victory of the 2022 MLS campaign when they travel to take on FC Cincinnati (1-0-2) for the first time this season at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

With a 2-1 win over Orlando, Cincinnati halted a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season behind two goals from Brandon Vazquez last Saturday night. Vazquez scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute to put Cincinnati up 2-1, while goaltender Alec Kann made four spectacular saves in net to hold off Orlando.

As for Miami, they were blanked by LAFC in their last game action in a 2-0 defeat. Kwadwo Opouku and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the goals for LAFC, while Miami was forced to play with 10 men after Brek Shea was sent off in the first half. Shea was sent off for pulling down LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez on a breakaway to deny an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Miami will look to notch its first win of the season at a road venue where they’ve won four games in a row over the Orange and Blue.

