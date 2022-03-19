Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami is searching for its first win of the 2022 season when it takes on FC Cincinnati on Friday.

Inter Miami CF (0-1-2) looks for its first victory of the 2022 MLS campaign when they travel to take on FC Cincinnati (1-0-2) for the first time this season at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream the Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a 2-1 win over Orlando, Cincinnati halted a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season behind two goals from Brandon Vazquez last Saturday night. Vazquez scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute to put Cincinnati up 2-1, while goaltender Alec Kann made four spectacular saves in net to hold off Orlando.

As for Miami, they were blanked by LAFC in their last game action in a 2-0 defeat. Kwadwo Opouku and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the goals for LAFC, while Miami was forced to play with 10 men after Brek Shea was sent off in the first half. Shea was sent off for pulling down LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez on a breakaway to deny an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Miami will look to notch its first win of the season at a road venue where they’ve won four games in a row over the Orange and Blue.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881282
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881612
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
imago1010611143h
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Tom Sunderland14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy