How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami has won four games in a row heading into Saturday's matchup with New England.

As the reigning Supports’ Shield champs continue to struggle this season, Inter Miami CF travels to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday.

With the Revs having an up-and-down start to their 2022 campaign on one side, Miami has won four games in a row, including a recent 2-1 victory over Atlanta to rally from an early deficit.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBZ-TV – Boston, MA)

Live stream Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution on fuboTV:

Atlanta’s Ronaldo Cisneros scored in the 13th minute to give them a 1-0 lead, but Miami’s Leonardo Campana and Bryce Duke scored the game's final two goals in the win. Campana now has five goals on the season, and assisted on Duke’s first career MLS goal in the 64th minute.

As for the Revs, Brandon Bye opened the scoring early with a goal in the sixth minute to give New England the lead, and Adam Buksa scored late, but Taxi Fountas and D.C. United were too much in a 3-2 loss.

Atlanta will look to extend its winning streak across all competition to five games when they face New England on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WBZ-TV – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
