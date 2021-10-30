This is it for Inter Miami. Win, or go home. They cannot draw or lose either of their final two matches starting tonight, against New York City FC.

Inter Miami CF (11-16-5) are in the unenviable position of having to win both their final two matches, against two current top four ranked teams in the Eastern Conference, starting today with New York City FC (13-11-8), and even doing that might not be enough for them to make the MLS Playoffs. That is what happens when you spend the season losing three times as many matches as you draw. That is not a recipe for success in the MLS.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUND

In their most recent match, New York jumped out 1-0 with a goal in less than five minutes, but Miami kept scrapping for a 3-3 tie in a torrential downpour:

Sports are full of brilliant miracles. That is why we watch them to a certain degree, but if you are a club that loses half your matches this late into the season, that is who you are.

Miami started the season 2-9-3 through July in their first 14 matches. They had a goal differential of minus-13 overall.

They dug a hole that was basically insurmountable, having gone 9-7-2 since then (minus-3 goal differential), which would be a pace good for a playoff slot in the Eastern Conference — maybe even a home playoff match. What really killed them was the six matches where they lost by one score.

For New York City FC, the last three matches have allowed them to push for a home playoff match. They went 2-0-1 (plus-7 goal differential) and jumped ahead of Atlanta and Orlando.

Will today be the start of another sports miracle or the elimination of a fourth team in the Eastern Conference?

