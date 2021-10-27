How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

These are some of the most tense and exciting matches of the season with two teams just on the brink of the playoffs. Inter Miami CF travels to face Atlanta United FC.

Coming into today the season has been a mixed bag for both Miami CF (11-15-5) and Atlanta United FC (11-9-10).

Neither team is a lock to make the playoffs, and a win today by Miami could put the team just two points behind Atlanta, which is tied for the final playoff slot. Every match matters here down the stretch for both of these teams, as it is basically win or go home every time they step on the field.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live Stream Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC on fuboTV

It only took one goal for Atlanta to win the last time these two clubs played, but it was on a historic goal.

Josef Martínez scored his 100th career goal in this match, at the time the quickest player ever in MLS to score that many goals in 125 games.

For Atlanta, coming into today, the players have to be kicking themselves for their play in October. In August and September, Atlanta really set itself up for a move up the standings and was playing some of the best soccer in the MLS going, 8-2-1 (+12 goal differential). The team was cruising.

Then in October, the team went 1-1-1 with a +1 goal differential with the opportunity to lock in a playoff slot.

Now with four matches left Atlanta has to fight off hungry teams like Miami tonight and New York, which is tied with them in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side, it is plain and simple. Win matches or get eliminated. Miami currently sits five points off the final playoff slot with three matches to go, all against playoff teams or contenders. Everything is on the line tonight.

