Inter Miami is searching for its first win of the season when it faces LAFC on Saturday.

Inter Miami CF (0-1-1) is searching for its first win of the season as it travels to take on Los Angeles FC (1-1) at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WVEN Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL)

Live stream the Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent action, LAFC found itself trailing 1-0 in the second half after a tremendous bicycle kick goal from the Portland Timbers’ Yimmi Chara and with its star forward Carlos Vela subbed out as an injury precaution to open the second half.

However, Timbers defender Claudio Bravo received his second yellow card of the game for impeding Cristian Arango of LAFC, dropping the Timbers down to 10 men. Eventually, LAFC would find the breakthrough on a stoppage-time goal by Mamadou Fall to earn the 1-1 draw.

As for Inter Miami, it was blown out in its most recent contest by a score of 5-1 against Austin FC. Sebastian Driuissi and Ethan Finlay scored two goals each for Austin FC.

Inter Miami has now lost six of its past seven away matches dating back to last season as it heads on the road once again to take on LAFC on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply