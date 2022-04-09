Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami CF looks for its first win when it hosts New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in MLS action.

After starting off the season with a scoreless draw at home against Chicago, Inter Miami CF has lost four straight in the MLS regular season and will be looking for the team's first win when it receives New England in South Florida on Saturday. The Revolution haven't fared much better and will be looking for just their second win in the campaign after five matches.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phil Neville's Inter Miami team is coming off of another frustrating loss at home last Saturday, when the club hosted Houston Dynamo to a 0-0 draw in the first half of the match, only to get bested 3-1 after the full 90. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the team's only goal in the match via penalty kick.

Higuaín leads Miami with two goals so far this season, both from the penalty spot. The club has scored just three goals total over its first five games in the MLS regular season.

New England, meanwhile, started the season with a 1W-1D-3L record with four points so far which is good enough for 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childsjust now
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childsjust now
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barthjust now
TIGER WOODS
2022 Masters Tournament

2022 Masters Third Round Stream

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_17929517
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy