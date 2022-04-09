Inter Miami CF looks for its first win when it hosts New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in MLS action.

After starting off the season with a scoreless draw at home against Chicago, Inter Miami CF has lost four straight in the MLS regular season and will be looking for the team's first win when it receives New England in South Florida on Saturday. The Revolution haven't fared much better and will be looking for just their second win in the campaign after five matches.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution on fuboTV:

Phil Neville's Inter Miami team is coming off of another frustrating loss at home last Saturday, when the club hosted Houston Dynamo to a 0-0 draw in the first half of the match, only to get bested 3-1 after the full 90. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the team's only goal in the match via penalty kick.

Higuaín leads Miami with two goals so far this season, both from the penalty spot. The club has scored just three goals total over its first five games in the MLS regular season.

New England, meanwhile, started the season with a 1W-1D-3L record with four points so far which is good enough for 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

