How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution

There is very little to motivate the historically great New England Revolution today, especially facing an already-eliminated Inter Miami club.

What more can you say about the New England Revolution? They dominated the MLS (22-4-7), have the record for team points in a season (73), taking over the former record held by LAFC (72 in 2019) and with a win today, they will be tied for the third-most wins in a season ever. Scoring at least three goals would make them a top 10 goal-scoring club of all-time. This club is a juggernaut. The final club standing in the way of their regular season is already eliminated, Inter Miami FC (11-17-5).

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

New England jumped all over Miami in an earlier season match, crushing them 5-0 after early goals set the pace:

Depending on how New England approaches this match, they could gun for goals and a win to continue adding to the record books or rest up their players and be satisfied with their regular season to date.

Three or more goals add them to the top 10 highest goal-scoring teams in MLS history and a win pads their newfound record for future clubs to chase.

A tie still pads it, but not by as much.

Another record on the table is point differential. They cannot finish higher than tied for fourth, but with at least a one-plus goal win, New England is in the top 10 for goal differential of all-time as well.

There isn’t much for Miami to play for today, other than not losing to keep themselves from falling even further in the standings.

While on paper this is not the huge match that others might be with playoff implications on the line, there is history and that is always amazing to watch.

