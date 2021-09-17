September 17, 2021
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami CF host the New York Red Bulls Friday in a match between two teams scrapping for the final playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.
With a month and a half to go in the Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami CF are just outside the playoff picture heading into Friday's match against the New York Red Bulls.

Miami has 32 points through 23 games, which puts the club one point behind seventh place and the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but just three points back of New York City FC in fourth place in a packed conference race.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls:

Match Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

You can stream the Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter Miami CF welcome the New York Red Bulls to DRV PNK Stadium looking to move up in the standings. New York is currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami's offense runs through Gonzalo Higuaín. The Argentinian striker is tied for 11th in the league with nine goals this season.

Higuaín and his team will try to break through a Red Bulls defense that has been one of the best in MLS. The Red Bulls have surrendered just 28 goals in 22 games, which ranks seventh in the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.

