The Union look to keep pace in the East when they face Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night.

After both teams were disappointed by drawing in their last MLS contests, Inter Miami hit the road to take on the Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday night in Chester.

The Union currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season, which is tied for most in the East. Miami, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with only 11 points this season and a minus-10 goal differential.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union Today

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Union felt like they squandered a chance to get a win against another top side in the East when they drew the Red Bulls by a final score of 1-1 in their last match. Despite playing most of the second half with 10 men, the Red Bulls scored the equalizer in the 66th minute and held off a Union flurry to earn a draw.

Miami was in a similar situation when it went ahead by two goals right before halftime in its last game, but a Taxi Fountas strike in stoppage time before the break pulled D.C. United within a goal. Then, in the second half, United’s Ola Kamara scored in the 74th minute to earn a 2-2 draw for D.C. United.

Philadelphia and Miami will square off at Subaru Park on Wednesday night with a win on the mind.

