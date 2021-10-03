How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Timbers

The Portland Timbers looks to continue their seven-game unbeaten streak Sunday against Inter Miami CF.

The Portland Timbers (13-10-4) have not lost a match in 43 days entering Sunday's match against Inter Miami CF. The Timbers have gone 6-1-0 and outscored opponents 22–5 in that time.

The streak has vaulted from a fringe playoff team to a top-four team in the Western Conference.

How to Watch: Inter Miami CF at Portland Timbers

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream Inter Miami CF at Portland Timbers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timbers exploded two matches ago, scoring a season high six goals in a 6–1 blowout win at home against Real Salt Lake, the fifth-place team in the Western Conference.

Sunday's match will be the first and only one of the season between these two clubs.

During the Timbers' current stretch, they got their goal differential back to net zero for the season, with 44 goals for and 44 goals against. Portland has the third-most goals among Western Conference teams.

Inter Miami CF (9-12-5) is on a three-game losing streak, with a minus-8 goal differential in that span. The losing streak follows a three-game winning streak, a microcosm of Miami's up-and-down season.

Portland will look to continue its momentum against Miami as the Timbers look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.