September 4, 2021
How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami CF travel to face FC Cincinnati in need of three points to keep their playoff hopes afloat.
Inter Miami CF head into Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati having earned 10 points in their last five matches, including a 0-0 draw last week on the road against Orlando City SC.

Even so, Inter Miami still sit outside the playoff picture at 11th in the Eastern Conference. They have 23 points, seven fewer than D.C. United, the team sitting in the final playoff spot in the conference.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Live stream Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati sits at 13th in the conference with 17 points and with just three wins in its 20 outings.

This will be the second time Miami and Cincinnati meet this season, with Inter Miami CF coming out victorious in the prior showdown on May 26. 

Cincinnati haven't won a match since June 26.

Regional restrictions may apply.

