How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

Rivalry Week in MLS kicks off with Inter Miami CF traveling north to face Orlando City SC on Friday night.

For the seventh time in the two young clubs' histories, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC will face off. The Floridian neighbors will play in primetime Friday to kick off Rivalry Week in MLS.

Orlando City holds a 3-2-1 advantage against Inter Miami in head-to-head showdowns. Their most recent meeting on Aug. 4 ended in a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug/ 27, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Orlando City SC opened the scoring at the end of the first half with a strong header by Antônio Carlos off a Nani cross.

Inter Miami CF leveled the score the 66th minute on a header from Kieran Gibbs, who knocked in a cross by midfielder Victor Ulloa.

Inter Miami CF enter Friday's match 4-1-2 in their last seven matches, including back-to-back wins. Orlando City SC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five outings with two wins and three draws in that stretch.

The main player to watch for Inter Miami CF is Argentinian star striker Gonzalo Higuain, who has eight goals and five assists on the campaign. Portuguese winger Nani's nine goals and six assists lead Orlando City SC.

