August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivalry Week in MLS kicks off with Inter Miami CF traveling north to face Orlando City SC on Friday night.
Author:

For the seventh time in the two young clubs' histories, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC will face off. The Floridian neighbors will play in primetime Friday to kick off Rivalry Week in MLS.

Orlando City holds a 3-2-1 advantage against Inter Miami in head-to-head showdowns. Their most recent meeting on Aug. 4 ended in a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug/ 27, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC opened the scoring at the end of the first half with a strong header by Antônio Carlos off a Nani cross.

Inter Miami CF leveled the score the 66th minute on a header from Kieran Gibbs, who knocked in a cross by midfielder Victor Ulloa.

Inter Miami CF enter Friday's match 4-1-2 in their last seven matches, including back-to-back wins. Orlando City SC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five outings with two wins and three draws in that stretch. 

The main player to watch for Inter Miami CF is Argentinian star striker Gonzalo Higuain, who has eight goals and five assists on the campaign. Portuguese winger Nani's nine goals and six assists lead Orlando City SC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
27
2021

Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Orlando City Nani
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Liberty

Fans
Other

How to Watch Joplin (MO) vs. Webb City (MO) High School Football

Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Southeast Polk (IA) at Dowling Catholic (IA)

HS Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Spanish Fort (AL) at St. Paul's (AL)

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson
NFL

How to Watch Vikings at Chiefs

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Other

How to Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Montreal Alouettes

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy