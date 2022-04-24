After starting the season off with a 0W-1D-4L record, Inter Miami CF is coming off of back-to-back wins and will look to make it three in a row when the club led by English-owner David Beckham receives a visit from Atlanta United FC on Sunday, with the Five Stripes winless in their last two regular-season encounters.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC on fuboTV:

Inter Miami is actually on a three-match win streak in all competitions following the club's most recent outing, a Third Round, US Open Cup victory over USL's Miami FC 1-0. Leonardo Campana, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian striker, secured the win with his 83rd-minute finish to put Phil Neville's squad into the next round of the historic North American tournament.

Campana has now scored four goals in his last three matches with the team and has been a refreshing replacement in attack for 2014 World Cup finalist Gonzalo Higuaín, who has been dealing with a knee injury.

Higuaín returned to training this week and the question is now left for head coach Phil Neville to decide whether he'll plug the Argentine forward back in the attacking third for Inter Miami or ride the hot foot of Campana looking for the club's fourth win in a row in all competitions on Sunday against Atlanta United.

