Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta United FC travels to face Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

After starting the season off with a 0W-1D-4L record, Inter Miami CF is coming off of back-to-back wins and will look to make it three in a row when the club led by English-owner David Beckham receives a visit from Atlanta United FC on Sunday, with the Five Stripes winless in their last two regular-season encounters.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter Miami is actually on a three-match win streak in all competitions following the club's most recent outing, a Third Round, US Open Cup victory over USL's Miami FC 1-0. Leonardo Campana, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian striker, secured the win with his 83rd-minute finish to put Phil Neville's squad into the next round of the historic North American tournament.

Campana has now scored four goals in his last three matches with the team and has been a refreshing replacement in attack for 2014 World Cup finalist Gonzalo Higuaín, who has been dealing with a knee injury.

Higuaín returned to training this week and the question is now left for head coach Phil Neville to decide whether he'll plug the Argentine forward back in the attacking third for Inter Miami or ride the hot foot of Campana looking for the club's fourth win in a row in all competitions on Sunday against Atlanta United.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
USATSI_18137450
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

By Phil Watson31 seconds ago
USATSI_18137920
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Ben Macaluso31 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with the New York Islanders bench during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
USATSI_18135753
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas31 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy