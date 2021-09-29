How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

9-5-11 Inter Miami CF travels to Georgia to take on the 9-9-8 Atlanta United in a Wednesday night Eastern Conference showdown.

Atlanta United has been red-hot coming into this game, winning seven of its last nine matches. The team's only losses during that stretch were to Nashville and Philadelphia. The club's goal differential in its last five games is a healthy plus-five.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC Online:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

You can live stream Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami has also won more than it has lost in the last five games. They team beat Toronto, FC Cincinnati and Columbus before losing two straight coming into this contest, first to the New York Red Bulls and then to Nashville

Atlanta has proven to be one of the best teams in the MLS scoring outside of the 18-yard line. It id currently tied for second in the league with seven goals scored outside the penalty area, with most of them coming from Josef Martínez, who is the United's leading goal scorer.

Atlanta also has a strong defense that has allowed only 31 goals this season, good for No. 9 in the MLS. Inter Miami has had a rough season. The club has given up quite a few goals and only scored a few leading to a goal differential on the year of minus-15.

Miami does possess, though, the player with the most goals in this game. Gonzalo Higuaín has 10 goals on the year, but unlike Atlanta, which has three players with over six goals each, the next closest Miami scorer to Higuaín is Robbie Robinson who has four goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.