    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Columbus Crew FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 11 team in the Eastern Conference takes on the No. 10 team, as Miami looks to upset Columbus and take over the 10th spot.
    Author:

    The Columbus Crew is 2-1-2 in its last five MLS games. It beat CF Montreal and the NY Red Bulls. The team lost to the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF and drew with the New England Revolution. It also played and won a 2021 Campeones Cup game against Cruz Azul. 

    Inter Miami CF is 0-0-5 in its last five games. The team has lost to the NY Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, Nashville and the Red Bulls again. In fact, one of its last two wins came against Columbus on Sept. 11.

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew FC Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    You can live stream Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Columbus is led in scoring by Lucas Zelarayán. He has seven goals in 26 matches from the midfield. Gyasi Zardes also has seven goals this season, but he has only played in 19 matches for the team at forward.

    Inter Miami's forward Gonzalo Higuaín is the top scorer for either team with 10 goals in 25 matches. However, the team's next closest scorer falls mightily after that. Robbie Robinson only has four goals in 19 matches.

    If Miami wins, it moves ahead of Columbus on the MLS table. This is an important matchup for a multitude of reasons.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Inter Miami CF at Columbus Crew FC

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

