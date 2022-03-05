Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Charlotte plays its first MLS home game on Saturday as it takes on the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Charlotte FC will play its first MLS home match on Saturday as it hosts the LA Galaxy.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte's MLS debut came last Saturday, with the team losing 3-0 to D.C. United. While both teams managed to attempt the same number of shots (11), Charlotte was unable to generate any goals, even with five shots on target.

Karol Swiderski, who missed the team's debut game due to visa issues, could make his MLS debut on Saturday.

As for the LA Galaxy, the team is coming off of a win in its first match of the season, beating New York City FC 1-0. Javier Hernandez Balcazar scored the lone goal of the match in the 90th minute, with the team taking 15 shots, with six on target. NYC took nine shots, with just one on target.

Last season, the Galaxy struggled, finishing 15th in the league. The Galaxy have now missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons after having missed just three seasons ever in its history before that.

Regional restrictions may apply.

