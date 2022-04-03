The two Western Conference foes meet in Portland on Sunday when the Galaxy takes on the Timbers.

After a disappointing loss to Orlando, the LA Galaxy (2-0-2) travel to Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers (1-3-1) in a Western Conference clash on Sunday.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In a 1-1 draw against Orlando City last Sunday, the Timbers pulled even thanks to a late penalty kick from Cristhian Paredes in the 80th minute. Paredes drew a foul in the box when he was tripped up by Orlando midfielder Andres Perea, rolling the penalty strike by Orlando keeper Mason Stajduhar to draw even.

As for the Galaxy, they also played Orlando in their last match, losing to Facundo Torres and company by a score of 1-0. Torres’ goal in the ninth minute, his first-ever MLS goal, was all Orlando needed as the Galaxy offense couldn’t make the most out of their opportunities. LA outshot Orlando 20-6 overall and 3-2 in efforts on frame, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Galaxy will now look to get back in the win column against Portland on Sunday.

