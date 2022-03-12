Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LA Galaxy look to stay unbeaten in the early going when they take on Seattle.

The LA Galaxy (2-0) look to stay undefeated in the early going when they travel to take on the winless Seattle Sounders (0-2) at Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their second win of the season, the Galaxy stunned a record-setting crowd at Bank of America Stadium when they spoiled Charlotte FC’s inaugural home opener with a 1-0 victory over the expansion side in front of a rocking crowd of 74.479 fans.

In the 77th minute, 10-year-old Efrain Alvarez drilled a stunning distance shot off the far post and in, silencing the home fans and giving the Galaxy the deserving 1-0 win.

As for the Sounders, they dropped their first two games of the season to Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC, both by a score of 1-0. Nashville’s Anibal Godoy converted a cross from Randall Leal in the 80th minute to notch the win for Nashville SC.

The Galaxy look to continue their hot start to the season against the winless Sounders on Saturday.

