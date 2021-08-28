How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC

As the second half of the Major League Soccer season kicks off, facing a rival could be the prescription for an ailing team. Both LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC enter El Tráfico on losing streaks with both teams hoping a win against a conference and cross-town rival can spark a late-summer surge.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

You can stream the match on fuboTV:

Winless in its last seven matches, LAFC enters Saturday riding a club-record four-game losing streak, scoring only three goals in that span. Mexican forward Carlos Vela will miss this game due to injury, and his offense will be greatly missed as no player has had more success against LA Galaxy than Vela. He averages 1.53 goals per 90 minutes against the rival.

LA Galaxy is on a two-game losing streak and will also be missing a key component to its scoring offense as Javier “Chicharito” Hernández remains sidelined with a calf injury. Despite having not suited up since a 3-1 win at San Jose on June 26th, his 10 goals still lead the team and rank fifth in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Galaxy is comfortably above the playoff line. The club currently sits in fourth place, trailing Seattle by seven points, and is nine points clear of seventh-place San Jose. LAFC, however, is on the outside looking in and trails San Jose by three points as the stretch towards the playoffs kicks off.

Home teams have won four of the last five matches in this series with LA Galaxy winning three of the last four overall. Galaxy also holds the all-time series lead 5-3 with three draws; however, LAFC has only one regular season win against Galaxy, which came the last time these two played at Banc of California Stadium in October of 2020.

