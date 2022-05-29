The LA Galaxy take on Austin FC in the MLS on Sunday as both clubs are in the playoff mix in the Western Conference.

The MLS season is getting closer to the halfway point than the beginning of the season as two potential playoff teams in the Western Conference take the pitch today. This has been a strong rebound season for Austin FC (7-3-3) as the club has 24 points. Meanwhile, the LA Galaxy (6-5-2) has 20 points heading into today. Both are in the playoffs if the season ended today, with Austin FC a single point out of second place.

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austin FC is coming off an exciting 2-2 draw with Orlando City SC with a final tying goal in extra time and another opportunity to win in the final moments:

This season, Austin FC is keeping pace with LAFC and the teams at the top of the Western Conference standings as they currently sit in fourth place.

Last season, they finished second-to-last in the Western Conference and with the fourth-worst record in the entire MLS with only 30 points and 21 losses.

The difference this season has been the offense as Austin FC has already scored 27 goals with a plus-13 goal differential. They have the third-best overall offense in the league with Sebastian Driussi’s eight goals, good for third-most in the MLS.

Diego Fagundez leads the league with seven assists and the offense has the potential to keep humming all season.

For the LA Galaxy, they have had an inconsistent start to the season with only 13 goals scored in 13 games with a negative-one goal differential so far. They feature one of the better defenses in the Western Conference, but one of the least dynamic offenses for counterbalance.

Regional restrictions may apply.