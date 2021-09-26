September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the LA Galaxy at Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Galaxy push themselves up the standings Sunday when they go on the road to face Austin FC?
Author:

With the MLS regular season winding down, the LA Galaxy are looking to move up the standings, starting with Sunday's match against Austin FC.

The Galaxy (11-9-5) are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 38 points, while Austin FC (5-16-4) are in last place with nine points.

How to Watch Galaxy vs. Austin FC:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch the Galaxy vs. Austin FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles played a solid game the last time it faced Austin in May. The Galaxy started with a goal in the 35th minute and sealed the 2-0 win with another in the 77th.

However, the Galaxy have gone 0-3-3 in their last six matches and have been outscored 12-7 in that span. Before this recent stretch, they were 11-6-2 on the season.

Austin has won the second-fewest matches in the league, just one win above Cincinnati and Toronto and their four wins. It is tied with Inter Miami CF with the least amount of goals scored at 25 on the season. The club enters Sunday on a five-match losing streak.

Austin is eighth in save percentage (72.5%) but has faced the most shots against (147) on the season.

