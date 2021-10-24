    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LA Galaxy, the fifth-place team in the Western Conference, looks to stay ahead of the pack as it faces FC Dallas on Saturday.
    Author:

    LA Galaxy sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 45 points, just seven points back of second place but also just five points out of ninth place entering Saturday's match against FC Dallas.

    The Galaxy are 2-1-2 in their last five matchups and 13-6-1 on the season. They are bringing a two-game win streak into this matchup having beaten Portland 2–1 on a game-winning goal from Sacha Kljestan on a penalty in the 92nd minute. They also beat Houston 3–0 in their most recent match.

    How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 23rd, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: UniMás

    You can live stream LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dallas is 0-1-4 in its last five matchups and 6-10-14 on the season. In its last two matches, the club drew 0–0 with Minnesota before losing to Los Angeles FC 3–2 on a game-winning hat trick from Cristian Arango.

    Javier Hernández leads the Galaxy in goals with 13 in 18 matches. Ricardo Pepi of Dallas is tied with Hernandez at 13 goals, but he has played in 27 matches this season.

    These clubs played each other twice in the month of July. The first time, the Galaxy won 3–1, but the second time, Dallas earned a 4–0 win on the back of a Pepi hat trick.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

    TV CHANNEL: UniMás
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

