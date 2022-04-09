LA Galaxy hosts Los Angeles FC in the 14th edition of "El Tráfico" on Saturday in MLS action.

With both teams off to great starts in the 2022 MLS regular season campaign, the 14th edition of El Tráfico should be an exciting one on Saturday, with Los Angeles FC being one of just two undefeated teams left in MLS visiting the third in the Western Conference LA Galaxy who are coming off of a 3-1 win away at Portland.

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LAFC will be without Erik Dueñas and Eddie Segura who are both still recovering from their respective knee injuries. LA Galaxy, meanwhile will be without Marco Delgado who received two yellow cards in the club's win against the Timbers.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández had a brace in the team's away win and is now up to 23 goals in his MLS career with the LA Galaxy (38 matches).

Chicharito is tied with Mexican compatriot and LAFC's captain Carlos Vela with four goals so far this season, good enough for second behind league-leader Brandon Vázquez who has five finishes.

The derby on Saturday will surely be another exciting edition of the rivalry that has had 58 goals total in the 13 previous meetings between the two clubs since El Tráfico's 2018 inception.

Regional restrictions may apply.