How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This afternoon matchup looks to be a thrilling opening season MLS match between the Galaxy and New York City FC.

The previous meeting between these two clubs almost two years ago resulted in a 2-0 victory by New York City. LA has had a busy preseason as the club has played six games since January 29th with three victories, two draws and one loss. The victories were against the NY Red Bulls, Toronto, and New England. The Galaxy hope to have the Javier Hernández of early last season where he scored ten goals in his first ten games.

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC on fuboTV:

Last season's MLS Cup Champions, New York City FC, look to repeat as champions. New York City has been playing in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 matchup with Santos de Guápiles where they won both legs of their matchup 2-0 and 4-0. Leading the way for the club was Alfredo Morales, Maxime Chanot, Talles Magno (2), Valentin Castellanos, and Santiago Rodriguez all scoring during those two matches. American Sean Johnson keeping the net clear.

This is going to be one of the most exciting meetings in the first round of MLS matches. 

How To Watch

February
27
2022

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
