How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Orlando City SC

The LA Galaxy looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it faces Orlando City SC on Saturday afternoon

The LA Galaxy started the season off with two straight 1-0 wins, but last week it suffered its first loss of the year when Seattle came to town and beat them 3-2 when it scored the tiebreaking goal in the 72nd minute.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at Orlando City SC:



Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

You can live stream LA Galaxy Orlando City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The quick start has the Galaxy tied with Austin and Colorado for second place in the Western Conference in the early stages of the season.

Saturday they will look to bounce back from the loss and beat an Orlando City team that is 1-1-1 on the year.

Orlando City shutout Montreal in its first match 2-0, but have scored just one goal in its last two games.

Orlando City played to a 0-0 draw against Chicago in its second game and then lost to Cincinnati 2-1 last Saturday.

It is currently sitting in a tie with New York City and New England for fourth place with four points.

Saturday Orlando City will look to get their offense going against a Galaxy team that has been very stingy on the defensive side of the ball.

Regional restrictions may apply.