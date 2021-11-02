How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The surging LA Galaxy roll into Seattle to face the suddenly struggling Sounders, who still have a chance at securing a first-round bye in the MLS playoffs.

The Seattle Sounders still have a shot at a first-round bye in the MLS playoffs, but they no longer control their own destiny to reach the top of the table entering Monday's match against the LA Galaxy.

The Sounders have lost two straight matches and have just one point in their last four matches. The last time the Sounders had two or fewer points in a five-match span came during a five-match losing streak in 2015.

In the Galaxy's most recent match, they snapped a four-game unbeaten streak with a 2–0 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Los Angeles, which currently holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, has earned a single point in six matches this season against the West’s top three teams, with zero wins, one draw and five losses combined against Seattle, Sporting Kansas City and Colorado.

The Sounders are unbeaten in six straight matches against the Galaxy (four wins, two draws), including wins in both meetings this season. Seattle has never won three straight matches against the Galaxy; the only team since 2007 to beat the Galaxy three times in a single regular season was Portland last year.

Javier Hernández has scored four goals in nine games since returning from an injury that sidelined him for two-and-a-half months. He has scored a point in five straight games, though he missed the loss against Kansas City due to an illness.

This season the Galaxy average 1.63 goals (31 in 19 games) when Hernández plays and 1.15 goals (15 in 13 games) when he does not play.