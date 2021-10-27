How to Watch L.A. Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City

There are several playoff scenarios that can come out of this L.A. Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City match. It could swing the top spot in the conference and remove a team from the playoffs.

The playoff scenarios in the Western Conference are all over the place with every seed up for grabs, including the top seed.

Sporting Kansas City (16-7-7) has an opportunity still to finish as the top team in the Western Conference with some more wins and some help. The L.A. Galaxy (13-11-7) are the fifth seed if the season ended today, with the potential to jump as high as the fourth seed and could fall as low as out of the playoffs. The margins are razor thin.

How to Watch L.A. Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Kansas City displayed some of the best goaltending early in its match with Los Angeles, then wore its opponent down for the 2-0 win earlier this season.

Kansas City is in a great position. If the season ended today it would be the second seed in the Western Conference, and at worst, it can finish third. The team's play over the past two months has been hot and cold, going 5-3-0 with no ties but collecting 15 points in the standings. A loss in that window to Seattle is the difference between the team being the top seed and where it is right now.

Seattle closes against a hungry Vancouver club and the L.A. Galaxy, while Kansas City finishes with Austin, Minnesota, Salt Lake and today with the L.A. Galaxy.

For the Galaxy, every win matters. Like many clubs on the fringes, these final games are win or go home. All October, the Galaxy have given themselves a fighting chance to stay in the Western Conference playoffs going 2-0-2 in their last four matches. A win or tie here will go a long way to them making the playoffs.

