How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC takes on Orlando City SC on Saturday,

With both teams riding two-game point streaks, Los Angeles FC (3-1-0) hit the road to take on Orlando City (2-2-1) at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday night.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 last week, LAFC is climbing up the MLS power rankings as one of the favorites in the western conference. Ryan Hollingshead scored twice and star Carlos Vela added a goal and an assist in the win over Vancouver. Hollingshead’s brace were his first goals with his new club after spending eight seasons in Dallas.

As for Orlando, it played to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Portland in its last game action. Orlando’s Junior Urso opened the scoring with a goal in the 52nd minute, but Portland’s Cristhian Paredes’ late penalty in the 80th minute pulled the Timbers even. Paredes drew a foul in the box when he was tripped by Orlando midfielder Andres Perea.

Los Angeles looks to stay hot when it travels across the country to take on Orlando on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17934064
