With both teams riding two-game point streaks, Los Angeles FC (3-1-0) hit the road to take on Orlando City (2-2-1) at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday night.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 last week, LAFC is climbing up the MLS power rankings as one of the favorites in the western conference. Ryan Hollingshead scored twice and star Carlos Vela added a goal and an assist in the win over Vancouver. Hollingshead’s brace were his first goals with his new club after spending eight seasons in Dallas.

As for Orlando, it played to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Portland in its last game action. Orlando’s Junior Urso opened the scoring with a goal in the 52nd minute, but Portland’s Cristhian Paredes’ late penalty in the 80th minute pulled the Timbers even. Paredes drew a foul in the box when he was tripped by Orlando midfielder Andres Perea.

Los Angeles looks to stay hot when it travels across the country to take on Orlando on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply