How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders FC

Los Angeles FC returns from the international break and will take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

After taking down Vancouver earlier this week as teams return to MLS action from the international break, the Sounders will host Los Angeles at Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday.

Los Angeles currently leads the Western Conference with an MLS-best nine wins and 29 points so far this season. Seattle, on the other hand, has moved up to a playoff spot in seventh place in the West with its win against the Whitecaps.

How to Watch Los Angeles at Seattle Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The Sounders trounced the Whitecaps in their first game back from the international break, scoring twice in each half in a 4-0 victory. Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz scored twice for the home side, with Nicolas Lodeiro opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute. Seattle is now unbeaten against the Whitecaps in 15-straight matches.

As for LAFC, Brian Rodriguez scored a go-ahead goal in the 47th minute to give Los Angeles a 3-2 victory over San Jose before the international break. San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse scored twice in a first half that featured a combined four goals, but it was Rodriguez who netted the game-winner.

Los Angeles returns from the international break with a highly-anticipated match against Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

