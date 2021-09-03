How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

One of the best teams in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City, travels to California to face a struggling Los Angeles FC side.

One of the only professional soccer leagues playing through the international break is MLS, which is how we wound up with a Sporting Kansas City-Los Angeles FC matchup on a Friday night with World Cup qualifiers going on all over the world.

Nevertheless, it'll be an interesting matchup pitting the No. 2 seed in the West, Sporting Kansas City (40 points) against 11th-place Los Angeles FC (24 points), with the underdogs playing hosts and potentially spoilers.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás

Venue: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Live stream Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles FC will undoubtedly be playing hard for a result, as three points on Friday night could be huge if it wants any chance to sniff the postseason this year. Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, will be competing hard to catch the Seattle Sounders, the first-place team in the West.

This will be the third time Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City meet this MLS season, the second within the last month.



Both matchups were won by Sporting Kansas City, the first in late June 2-1 and the most recent one, on August 3, 4-1.

Things will only be tougher this time around for Los Angeles FC, as it just closed a deal to send its starting forward, Diego Rossi, to Turkey's Fenerbahçe. Rossi ends the season with six goals in 19 appearances. The club will also be without winger Brian Rodriguez, who is representing Uruguay in CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Los Angeles FC might also be without its most prolific player, Mexican star Carlos Vela, who is being listed as questionable by the club for Friday's match.

Sporting Kansas City finds itself on a much more stable grounding heading into the showdown, though it will be without their best player, Dániel Sallói, who leads the club in both goals (12) and assists (six). The team is also set to be without important midfielder Gadi Kinda, who's off representing Isreal in World Cup qualifiers.

That will just mean the club will need more out of Mexican attacker Alan Pulido (eight goals, three assists), who should shine on Friday night.

Will Los Angeles FC, against all odds, earn a huge three points on Friday night? For all their turmoil, the Californian club is only three points out of a playoff spot despite being 0-5-3 in their last eight games and not having a win since July 17.

Or will Sporting Kansas City put on a show against their Western rivals yet again?

Find out on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.