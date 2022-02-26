Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado coming off of a CONCACAF Champions League defeat and are looking to start their MLS season off strong.

The Rapids have traveled to Guatemala and back playing two games against Comunicaciones where they failed to move forward. The teams were tied with an aggregate score. Their second leg match had to go to a shootout to decide which club would move forward and Colorado lost 4-3.  Scoring their lone regulation time goal was Max Alves.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids Today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WUMN - Minneapolis-St. Paul)

Live Stream Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles recently produced a win in a club friendly against NY Red Bulls where they won 6-1 in Palm Springs. The team gave up a penalty kick within the first ten minutes of the match which gave the NY Red Bulls their only lead of the match. The Black and Gold didn’t look back as Brian Rodriguez tied the match, followed by Mahala Opoku who forced an own goal with a hard cross that was deflected in. Rodriguez scored a second goal three minutes later. Att the 46th minute mark, Carlos Vela joined the scoring, along with Mamadou Fall. Finally, Mahala Opoku put another goal in on the night.

This will be an exciting opening match for the MLS season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

