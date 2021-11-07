Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is the match on the Western Conference schedule today that might have the most impact on the playoffs overall when Los Angeles FC meets Colorado Rapids.
    Coming into today, the Colorado Rapids (16-7-10) are the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but they are one point off the top spot in the conference. Their opponent, Los Angeles FC (12-12-9) are two points off the final playoff spot, sitting in ninth place on the outside looking in. Each club has every possible motivation to win here today.

    Not tie and definitely not lose.

    Win.

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Colorado Rapids today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

    Watch Los Angeles FC at Colorado Rapids online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead before holding on to a 2-1 win the last time these two clubs squared off:

    For LAFC today it is very simple: Win and you are in. Tie or lose, however, and you are eliminated from the playoffs this season.

    Over the past month and change, LAFC has gone 3-0-3 and they have played like a team that deserves to make the playoffs. Swapping a few ties for wins would have helped their situation, but LAFC has played well over the past month.

    Even with a win, all Minnesota, Vancouver and Los Angeles have to do today to eliminate LAFC is to tie in their matches.

    On the other side, Colorado has been one of the best teams in the MLS all season.

    They have the third-best defense in the MLS (33 goals allowed) and their plus-13 goal differential is third best in the Western Conference. They win with strong defense and team play.

    A win today combined with a Seattle and Kansas City loss or tie, would give Colorado home field throughout the Western Conference Playoffs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Los Angeles FC at Colorado Rapids

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
