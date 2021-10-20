    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Los Angeles FC, the No. 9 team in the Eastern Conference, takes on FC Dallas, which is No. 12 in the conference.
    Author:

    FC Dallas is 0-2-3 in its last five games. The club drew with New York City FC 3-3 and with Minnesota 0-0. Outside of that, the team lost 3-2 to Houston, 1-0 to Vancouver and 3-1 to Kansas City.

    Los Angeles FC in 1-1-3 in its last five games. The team hasn't looked great recently, but it does at least have a win. The solo victory came over San Jose 3-1, and the lone draw came against the LA Galaxy 1-1. Los Angeles lost 2-1 to Portland, 2-0 to San Jose and 2-1 to Portland again.

    How to Watch: Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Los Angeles FC vs. FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite being one of the worst teams in the MLS, FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi still has 12 goals in 27 matches, which is tied for sixth in the MLS in total goals scored. Jáder Obrian has eight goals in 29 matches.

    FC Dallas's point differential is -8. The team has had 47 goals scored against it, which is tied with San Jose for No. 1 in the Western Conference. Dallas's defense is going to have to step up and stop goals for it to start winning games.

    Cristian Arango leads LAFC in goals with eight in 12 matches. The last time these two teams played was in June. LAFC came out with the win on the back of two goals from Carlos Vela and Latif Blessing.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

