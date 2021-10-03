October 3, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The LA Galaxy looks to improve its postseason standing while LAFC tries to move into the playoff picture.
Author:

The LA Galaxy (11-11-5) are 1-0-1 against Los Angeles FC (9-12-6) this season and will look to remain undefeated against their crosstown rivals when they meet again Sunday.

The Galaxy have gone 0-5-3 in their last eight matches, slipping in the standings and watching teams like Portland and Real Salt Lake overtake them in the standings.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The most recent game between the clubs ended in a 3–3 draw on Aug. 28.

For Los Angeles FC, every win matters as they seek to collect enough points to move from their current spot at ninth in the standings and into the playoff picture.

LAFC have dropped their last three matches and have scored just two goals in that span, though two of the losses came against the Portland Timbers, the fourth place team in the Western Conference. LAFC's most recent win came on Sept. 15 against Austin FC, the last-place team in the Western Conference.

Both clubs need to get back on track. Will one of the teams end its skid Sunday?

