    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota United FC faces Los Angeles FC as both teams vie for playoff positioning.
    Minnesota United FC sits at 44 points and in sixth place in the Western Conference, but is just four points ahead of ninth-place Los Angeles FC entering their meeting Saturday.

    Both of these teams are 2-1-2 in their last five matches.

    Minnesota has beaten the Philadelphia Union and Austin FC in its last two matches, while Los Angeles has beaten FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes in its most recent matches.

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    Live stream Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The last time these two teams faced each other in July, the match went down to the wire.

    LAFC's Carlos Vela struck first in the 40th minute followed by Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso in the 49th minute. LAFC's Tristan Blackmon broke the tie in the 77th minute, but Minnesota's Hassani Dotson was able to tie the game again in the 95th minute of play and the match ended in a 2–2 tie.

    Robin Lod leads Minnesota in goals scored with eight in 19 matches. Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC in goals scored with 11 goals in 13 matches, followed by Diego Rossi who has six goals in 19 matches.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
