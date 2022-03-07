Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles FC aims to stay undefeated as they host the reigning Western Conference Champion Portland Timbers to Banc of California Stadium

A week after a 3-0 dismantling of the Rapids, Los Angeles FC again plays host to a conference opponent, this time hosting the Timbers for another edition of what is a competitive and quickly growing Pacific Coast rivalry.

Since LAFC joined MLS in 2018, the Timbers hold a slight 5-4-4 edge over their hosts and goals have been frequent in this series as only once in thirteen matches has the result been a scoreless draw.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the all-time series is even, Portland has won three straight matches against LAFC, all by a 2-1 scoreline. A win by the visitors today would make the Timbers only the second team in MLS history to have four consecutive wins over LAFC.

The Timbers come into today off a 2-2 season-opening home draw against the Revolution behind midfielder Yimmi Chara’s equalizer in the 78th minute. The goal was his 11th goal for Portland since joining in 2020 and marked his first goal since scoring in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver in October.

Powered by a season-opening hat trick from start attacker Carlos Vela, the fifth player in MLS history to do so in a team’s first game of the year, LAFC opened its season with a win for the fifth time in five seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17773521
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers

By Brandon Rushjust now
Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: San Jose State vs. Colorado State

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17843092
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Big South Tournament, Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
USATSI_17828586
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
USATSI_17813357
College Wrestling

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Baylor Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy