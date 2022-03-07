Los Angeles FC aims to stay undefeated as they host the reigning Western Conference Champion Portland Timbers to Banc of California Stadium

A week after a 3-0 dismantling of the Rapids, Los Angeles FC again plays host to a conference opponent, this time hosting the Timbers for another edition of what is a competitive and quickly growing Pacific Coast rivalry.

Since LAFC joined MLS in 2018, the Timbers hold a slight 5-4-4 edge over their hosts and goals have been frequent in this series as only once in thirteen matches has the result been a scoreless draw.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

While the all-time series is even, Portland has won three straight matches against LAFC, all by a 2-1 scoreline. A win by the visitors today would make the Timbers only the second team in MLS history to have four consecutive wins over LAFC.

The Timbers come into today off a 2-2 season-opening home draw against the Revolution behind midfielder Yimmi Chara’s equalizer in the 78th minute. The goal was his 11th goal for Portland since joining in 2020 and marked his first goal since scoring in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver in October.

Powered by a season-opening hat trick from start attacker Carlos Vela, the fifth player in MLS history to do so in a team’s first game of the year, LAFC opened its season with a win for the fifth time in five seasons.

