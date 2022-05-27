LAFC looks to add to its MLS-best 26 points this season against San Jose.

In a matchup between two sides moving in opposite directions, MLS points leaders Los Angeles FC travel north to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Saturday night.

Currently, LAFC leads MLS with 26 points this season thanks to eight wins and two draws in 13 matches. San Jose, on the other hand, sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with just 14 points and a minus-six goal differential so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (WXFT-Chicago, IL)

Although LAFC fell to in-city rival LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup this week, Los Angeles won its last MLS match with a second-half surge to take down the Columbus Crew. Second-half subs Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored for Los Angeles in an 11-minute stretch that saw two LAFC goals.

San Jose also lost its round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup but earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City in its last MLS match. After Kansas City’s Johnny Russell scored at the end of the first half, San Jose’s Jackson Yueill equalized right out of the break to pull the Earthquakes even once again.

Los Angeles looks to continue its dominant run through its MLS slate when it faces San Jose on Saturday.

