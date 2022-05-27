Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LAFC looks to add to its MLS-best 26 points this season against San Jose.

In a matchup between two sides moving in opposite directions, MLS points leaders Los Angeles FC travel north to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Saturday night.

Currently, LAFC leads MLS with 26 points this season thanks to eight wins and two draws in 13 matches. San Jose, on the other hand, sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with just 14 points and a minus-six goal differential so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (WXFT-Chicago, IL)

Live stream Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although LAFC fell to in-city rival LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup this week, Los Angeles won its last MLS match with a second-half surge to take down the Columbus Crew. Second-half subs Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored for Los Angeles in an 11-minute stretch that saw two LAFC goals.

San Jose also lost its round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup but earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City in its last MLS match. After Kansas City’s Johnny Russell scored at the end of the first half, San Jose’s Jackson Yueill equalized right out of the break to pull the Earthquakes even once again.

Los Angeles looks to continue its dominant run through its MLS slate when it faces San Jose on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (WXFT-Chicago, IL)
Time
6
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1004763796h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch SaberCats at Seawolves

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
imago1006919549h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
imago1011271760h
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs Maryland

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
imago0040742795h
College Baseball

How to Watch Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs Cal

By Evan Lazar49 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Padres

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18355598
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18365322
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy