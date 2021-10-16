How to Watch Los Angeles FC at San Jose Quakes

Los Angeles FC heads to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes in a Western Conference showdown.

Los Angeles FC sits in ninth place in the Western Conference entering Saturday's match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

In its last five matches, LAFC has beaten Austin FC, finished in a draw with the LA Galaxy and lost to the Portland Timbers twice and San Jose once.

San Jose is the 10th-place team in the Western Conference. The Earthquakes' last five games include wins over LAFC and Austin FC but losses to the Vancouver Whitecaps, Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Quakes Online:

Game Date: Oct 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

LAFC is led in goals by Diego Rossi, who has six goals in 19 matches this season, and Cristian Arango, who has six goals in 11 matches. San Jose is led by Javier López, who has 11 goals in 27 matches. Their next closest scorer is Cade Cowell, who has four goals in 27 matches.

When these two teams played each other just under a month ago, San Jose won 2–0 with a goal from Benjamin Kikanovic in the third minute and López in the 47th minute. There were seven total yellow cards.

