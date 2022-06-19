How to Watch Minnesota United FC at New England Revolution

Minnesota returns from the international break against the Revolution in MLS action on Sunday,

With their last match nearly three weeks ago due to the international break, Minnesota returns to MLS play by traveling to take on the Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The reigning Supporters’ Shield champions are starting to catch fire as New England has moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season. Minnesota, on the other hand, is one point behind Seattle for a playoff spot in the West with 18 points.

How to Watch Minnesota at New England Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

The Revolution returned from the international break with a 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Wednesday night in Foxborough. New England extended its unbeaten run to seven matches thanks to a Carles Gil goal in the 22nd minute.

As for Minnesota United, it fell to Eastern Conference leaders New York City FC by a final score of 1-0 in their last match before the international break. New York’s Alexander Callens scored the only goal in the game in the 29th minute.

