How to Watch Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seattle looks to bounce back after stunning penalty shootout loss.

After losing an 11-round shootout in U.S. Open Cup play earlier this week, the Seattle Sounders look to bounce back from a tough loss when they host Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon.

The Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes were tied at 2-2 following 120 minutes of play in Wednesday’s round of 32 match in the U.S. Open Cup. Eventually, the Earthquakes advanced in a penalty shootout for the ages, beating the Sounders on penalties by a final score of 10-9.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Seattle also lost its last MLS contest when it was blanked on the road by FC Dallas, as Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola had goals in the second half, leading Dallas to a 2-0 victory.

As for Minnesota, they fell to Cincinnati on the late-game heroics from Brandon Vazquez. Vazquez broke a scoreless tie in stoppage time when he redirected a crossing pass by Calvin Harris for the game-winner.

Minnesota and Seattle need bounce-back wins when the Sounders host United on Sunday.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 11, 2022; Tukwila, Washington, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason (15) pushes Seattle Sounders FC defender Will Bruin (17) while heading the ball during the first half at Starfire Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
