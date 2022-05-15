How to Watch Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders

After losing an 11-round shootout in U.S. Open Cup play earlier this week, the Seattle Sounders look to bounce back from a tough loss when they host Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon.

The Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes were tied at 2-2 following 120 minutes of play in Wednesday’s round of 32 match in the U.S. Open Cup. Eventually, the Earthquakes advanced in a penalty shootout for the ages, beating the Sounders on penalties by a final score of 10-9.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Seattle also lost its last MLS contest when it was blanked on the road by FC Dallas, as Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola had goals in the second half, leading Dallas to a 2-0 victory.

As for Minnesota, they fell to Cincinnati on the late-game heroics from Brandon Vazquez. Vazquez broke a scoreless tie in stoppage time when he redirected a crossing pass by Calvin Harris for the game-winner.

Minnesota and Seattle need bounce-back wins when the Sounders host United on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply