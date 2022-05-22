With just two losses so far this season after 12 matches, FC Dallas is sitting in third place in the Western Conference with 22 points. Led by head coach Nico Estévez, the team will host Minnesota United on Sunday, a club sitting in ninth place in the West with 15 points.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas is coming off of a 2-1 loss at Vancouver in its most recent outing, a defeat that snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in MLS action. Paul Arriola, who is on Gregg Berhalter's latest U.S. Men's National Team call-up roster, scored the club's lone goal in the loss.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is fresh off of a dramatic 1-1 draw at home against LA Galaxy that saw both goals hit the back of the net after the 80th minute of the match. Robin Lod got the team's lone goal in the 87th off of a DJ Taylor assist.

Dallas now hosts Minnesota on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in what will be the 13th matchday of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.