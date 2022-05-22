Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

With just two losses so far this season after 12 matches, FC Dallas is sitting in third place in the Western Conference with 22 points. Led by head coach Nico Estévez, the team will host Minnesota United on Sunday, a club sitting in ninth place in the West with 15 points.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas is coming off of a 2-1 loss at Vancouver in its most recent outing, a defeat that snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in MLS action. Paul Arriola, who is on Gregg Berhalter's latest U.S. Men's National Team call-up roster, scored the club's lone goal in the loss.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is fresh off of a dramatic 1-1 draw at home against LA Galaxy that saw both goals hit the back of the net after the 80th minute of the match. Robin Lod got the team's lone goal in the 87th off of a DJ Taylor assist.

Dallas now hosts Minnesota on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in what will be the 13th matchday of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macalusojust now
Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas

By Rafael Urbinajust now
May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy